PALMDALE — Two people were killed and a third injured during a shooting in West Palmdale Thursday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Solmira Place — near 30th Street West and Avenue O-4 — at 5:36 p.m., where they found a man and a woman fatally shot. They were declared dead by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics at the scene.
The man, described as a white man between 55 and 60 years old, was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his upper torso, sheriff’s officials reported.
The woman, described as a Hispanic woman between 55 and 60 years old, also suffered a gunshot wound in her torso.
Additionally, a third victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No description of this victim was available Friday afternoon.
The victims’ identities have not been made public.
Sheriff’s officials said no additional information about the shooting is available to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.