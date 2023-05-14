LASD Sheriff logo

PALMDALE — Two people were killed and a third injured during a shooting in West Palmdale Thursday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Solmira Place — near 30th Street West and Avenue O-4 — at 5:36 p.m., where they found a man and a woman fatally shot. They were declared dead by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics at the scene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.