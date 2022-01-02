RIVERSIDE — Two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in inland Southern California, authorities said.
All three were riding in what police described as side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when the crash happened, late Friday afternoon, in the La Sierra Hills near Riverside, the Press-Enterprise reported.
Two people died at the scene and the third suffered moderate injuries, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Because of wet terrain in the remote area, recovery of the bodies was delayed, until Saturday morning, the newspaper said. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the victims.
It was unclear what caused the accident or if weather contributed to the crash, which occurred in a remote area not approved as an off-road trail, said Fire Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
As of September, Riverside authorities had responded to 21 crashes involving off-road vehicles in 2021, the Press-Enterprise said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.