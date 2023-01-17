PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said.
The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
They found two people inside a blue van in the lot. One person was already dead and the second was in critical condition and transported to a local hospital, Department officials said.
The deaths were believed to be accidental drug overdoses, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service. No foul play was suspected.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were not called to the scene.
A news videographer at the scene said the woman was found on the driver’s side inside a Toyota Sienna and the man was found outside the van on the passenger side.
No further details were available, on Monday.
