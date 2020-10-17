LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who pointed a gun at people in a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by officers, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The shooting occurred late Wednesday after the armed man approached four people in the lot at 111th and Figueroa streets and officers on patrol saw the situation, the department said in a tweet.
“The officers stopped and gave the suspect commands which he failed to comply with — at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the department said.
Nearby, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting around 4 a.m. Thursday at 108th Street and Vermont Avenue.
A brief Sheriff’s Department statement said homicide detectives were investigating a shooting involving a man but gave no details.
Los Angeles police also shot and wounded a woman in an incident in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
