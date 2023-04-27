Avenue O collision

A collision between a truck and car on Tuesday claimed the lives of two women who were traveling in the car. Their names have not yet been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

 Photo courtesy of AV Scanner News

PALMDALE — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at Avenue O and 117th Street East.

A black Mitsubishi Galant was eastbound on Avenue O, while a white Dodge Ram was westbound, according to a news release from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

