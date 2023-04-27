PALMDALE — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at Avenue O and 117th Street East.
A black Mitsubishi Galant was eastbound on Avenue O, while a white Dodge Ram was westbound, according to a news release from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The woman driving the Galant maneuvered the car through slow-flowing water and lost control of the car, which entered the westbound lane of travel and collided head-on with the pickup truck.
“The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to all parties involved,” the news release said. “The driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead on scene.”
Two adult female passengers were in the car and they were transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. However, despite life-saving efforts, the passenger in the back seat of the Galant died at the hospital, the news release said. The front passenger was treated for critical injuries.
The Dodge Ram driver was also transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment and was later released.
The preliminary investigation did not indicate that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the news release.
Palmdale station traffic investigators Det. Sherman and Det. Quiroz responded to the collision and a portion of Avenue O between 110th and 130th streets east was closed during the investigation.
The names of the two women who died are being withheld, pending next-of-kin notification, the news release said. The name of the man driving the Dodge also was not released by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. An inquiry into the identities of those involved was not answered by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.