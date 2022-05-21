SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco authorities were investigating the deaths of two men after an incident in which police responded to a report of an assault in progress and officers fired shots.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., Thursday. Police did not say whether the deaths were caused by the officers shooting.
“Upon arrival at the scene officers located two males. Shortly after arrival an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Officer Kathryn Winters told reporters.
One man died at the scene and the other at a hospital.
San Francisco police announced the shooting in a brief email and did not respond to requests, Friday, for more information about the circumstances.
Elsewhere in California, Fresno police killed an armed man they said charged at them, Thursday, after a family called 911 to report that he was violating a restraining order.
Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers encountered a 27-year-old man with a gun in his waistband. Officers retreated and surrounded the home but at some point the man charged at officers and one fired, Balderrama said.
Another shooting occurred, Thursday evening, after an off-duty Fresno County sheriff’s deputy saw three robbery suspects at a shopping center, KFSN-TV reported.
When more deputies arrived, two suspects ran into a store and were later taken into custody. Another drove off and rammed patrol cars, authorities said. A deputy opened fire but the driver fled into grocery store, where a standoff continued, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.