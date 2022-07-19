PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team’s two student-built and designed solar and electric-solar cars finished second and third place in their respective divisions by the end of the second day of racing on Monday, according to live unofficial results.
They’re competing in the 2022 Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Electric Falcon moved from third to first place on the second day of racing in the three-car field for the Electric-Solar Division. The Electric Falcon had 74 laps, on Monday, for a two-day cumulative lap total of 141 laps, according to live unofficial results.
The team is 24 laps behind the leader, the Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team from Detroit, Mich. The Heroes’ Alliance completed 73 laps, on Monday for a two-day cumulative total of 165, laps, according to unofficial live results.
The Helios Falcon finished third out of six teams in the Advanced Classic Division. The car drove a total of 77 laps, on Monday, for a two-day cumulative total of 157 laps, according to live unofficial results.
“Day two of the race,” Ruben Rodriguez, the lead adviser for the team and coordinator for Palmdale High’s Engineering Academy, said. “Both Palmdale Solar Falcon Race Teams are performing well. The Helios Falcon is holding a solid third place since day one of the race in the Advanced Classic Division. The Electric Falcon is in second place and was the leader in laps which will earn them a trophy in the Electric Car Division.”
Day three of the race will start at 8 a.m., Central time, today.
