SAN DIEGO — A Masai giraffe had to be euthanized two days after it was born, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said.
The unnamed male calf was born on Jan. 17.
“Following the birth, wildlife care specialists noticed that the calf’s condition began to deteriorate, including difficulty standing and not nursing,” the park said in a Facebook post, Thursday.
The calf was given around-the-clock care at the park’s veterinary medical center but his condition worsened and “the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the park said.
