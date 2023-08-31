LANCASTER — Hope the Mission founder/CEO Ken Craft and President Rowan Vansleve are riding bicycles to Sacramento for the Cycle to the Capitol Revolution campaign.
The 500-mile journey (avoiding freeways) started Tuesday in Los Angeles. They are scheduled to arrive on Sept. 6. They hope to raise $100,000 to pay for the next round of housing facilities. As of Wednesday, they reached 23% of their goal.
Craft and Vansleve rode from Santa Clarita to Lancaster on Wednesday morning. They took a break to view the progress on The Sierras transitional housing project. The non-profit faith-based organization purchased the former Tropic and Sands motels on Sierra Highway to convert them into interim housing. The non-profit received $12.9 million from the state from Project Homekey 2.0 to pay for the project. The project, called The Sierras, is expected to open in November.
“This site was much needed, but it’s also very unique in that it is a cooperation between the county, between the state of California, the city of Lancaster and Hope the Mission,” Craft said.
In addition to raising money for future projects, the goals of the cycling trip include thanking state legislators for their support of Project Homekey and lobbying them for more affordable housing projects.
“We’re going to be advocating for some good policy,” Vansleve said.
In particular, they will advocate for passage of Senate Bill 4, which would provide a streamlined process for faith-based organizations and non-profit colleges to develop affordable housing on their property regardless of local zoning restrictions.
“The hardest thing in addressing homelessness is the land,” Vansleve added.
Since Hope the Mission (previously known as Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission) is a non-profit organization, the charity hopes to raise money through the cycling trip. They hope to encourage potential donors to sponsor each of the 500 miles for $100, which would raise $50,000. Citiguard donated $20,000 as a matching gift. Wells Fargo is also a sponsor. Visit https://bit.ly/3P0IwSL to donate.
As for The Revolution cycling trip, Craft said the name came about because with each revolution of the tires, they are that much closer to the seat of government that can bring true effective policy change.
“We’re going to be having a press conference right out in front of the Capitol building and advocating for additional affordable housing,” Craft said.
Hope the Mission took down the wall that separated the two motels to create one four-acre campus. The facility will have 38 units for families. The rooms will have two bunk beds. It will be able to accommodate families with up to four people, with a couple of units set aside for families with up to six people. There will be two showers and a small dining area where people experiencing homelessness can take a shower and get a hot meal. Supportive services with case managers will be available as well.
The parking lot of the former Sands Motel was torn out to be converted into an outdoor living area.
“This open area here can be a place where families can congregate, they can build relationship with other families,” Craft said.
There will also be a large playground where children can play.
“It will be an oasis in the desert for families who’ve been struggling and trying to get back on their feet again,” Craft said.
The project will include an outdoor amphitheater as well. The entire site will be fenced with video surveillance.
To be eligible for the transitional housing, families must come from the Antelope Valley and have children younger than 18 years old. They must also go through the intake process for the homeless management information system or the continuum of care.
“We presently have an access center that serves hot meals as well as showers and we plan to continue that here,” Hope the Mission Area Director Billy Nettles said.
The Palmdale site, at 859 East Ave. Q, will move to the Lancaster site.
“We will have residential but we will also serve walk-ins who have food insecurities and who are homeless,” he said.
Hope the Mission applied for funding through Project Homekey 3.0. They have plans to convert 100-unit hotels in Lancaster and Palmdale for future projects.
