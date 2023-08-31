The Sierras

Hope the Mission Area Director Billy Nettles (left) and Hope the Mission founder/CEO Ken Craft look over a former parking lot that will be converted into an outdoor living area at The Sierras transitional housing facility.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Hope the Mission founder/CEO Ken Craft and President Rowan Vansleve are riding bicycles to Sacramento for the Cycle to the Capitol Revolution campaign.

The 500-mile journey (avoiding freeways) started Tuesday in Los Angeles. They are scheduled to arrive on Sept. 6. They hope to raise $100,000 to pay for the next round of housing facilities. As of Wednesday, they reached 23% of their goal.

