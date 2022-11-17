LOS ANGELES — A man walked into a downtown Target store, on Tuesday, and stabbed and critically injured two people, including a 9-year-old boy before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.
The stabbings took place shortly before 6:30 p.m., in the Target store at FIGat7th, a large multi-level open shopping plaza located in the city’s Financial District.
The man, described as 40 years old and homeless, came into the store, grabbed a large butcher-style knife from a shelf and approached a 9-year-old boy, saying several times that he was going to kill him, Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference.
When the boy tried to move away, he stabbed the boy in the back, wounding him in the shoulder, then went to another area of the store where he stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest, Moore said.
