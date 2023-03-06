SANTA CLARITA — A person was trapped in the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday triggered by a wrong-way vehicle on the Antelope Valley Freeway in Santa Clarita, where two people suffered critical injuries and two others sustained minor injuries, authorities said.
The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Escondido Canyon Road off-ramp, occurred at about 9:20 a.m., Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The initial report was of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck going south in the northbound lanes, near the center divider, the CHP said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 9:26 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Paramedics rushed two people with critical injuries and two others with minor injuries to hospitals.
A Sigalert issued at 9:39 a.m. closing all northbound lanes was canceled at 11:40 a.m.
