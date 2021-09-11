PALMDALE — Two proposed affordable housing developments on the city’s east side cleared another hurdle last week as the City Council approved the density bonuses recommended for each.
Because they are affordable housing, certain concessions to requirements are allowed under state law, known as a density bonus. This agreement closes the gap for affordable housing to make building it economically feasible.
The Council voted to approved the density bonus for each project at their regular meeting, Tuesday. The Planning Commission had approved both projects on Aug. 12.
The first project, proposed by Highridge Costa, is a 57-unit supportive housing project at 30th Street East and Avenue R, intended to serve homeless individuals, including veterans, by providing comprehensive services in addition to a place to live.
The proposed project features 56 studio apartments and one two-bedroom manager’s unit that will be arrayed in seven two-story buildings. The complex will include a community room for group meetings, classes and specialized training. It will also feature a clubhouse, shaded picnic area and outdoor exercise equipment circuit, according to the staff report.
For this project, the density bonus agreement includes removal of the requirement for each unit to have private open space in the form of balconies, a 10% reduction in the amount of common open space required within the complex and a reduction in the ratio of laundry facilities to units, from one washer and dryer for every five units to one for every 15, according to the staff report.
The second project is on the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Avenue Q-12.
Palmdale Terrace Apartments is proposed as a 100% affordable housing project on 8.4 acres. It will consist of 151 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, two of which are market-rate managers’ units. The units will be in two three-story buildings, and the complex will also have offices for service providers, a half-court basketball court, children’s play area, garden courtyard and fenced dog park, according to the staff report.
As with the first project, this one also has a density bonus, which allows it to include more units than would otherwise be allowed. Under the current zoning, without the bonus for affordable housing, the site would accommodate 52 to 85 units, according to the staff report.
Other concessions allowed as a condition of making a portion of the units for low-income housing include increasing the distance from some units to the parking areas, reducing the area of balconies and reducing the ratio of laundry facilities from one washer and dryer for every five units to one washer and dryer for every 10 units, according to the staff report.
The projects drew opposition when they were heard by the Planning Commission, as well as before the City Council.
Council members also mentioned having heard from residents directly.
Residents complained that these types of affordable housing projects are disproportionately built on the city’s east side, and voiced fears of what two more, within about a half-mile of each other, would do to property values and crime in their neighborhoods.
Councilmember Richard Loa countered that the developments in question are not the same as the “housing projects” of old and that there is “no factual basis” that they increase crime in the area.
He also noted that emerging state requirements are making it more and more difficult for cities to control housing decisions.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo said he acknowledged the comments raised by residents, but “I still believe this is a project that will benefit the homeless population and the veteran population.”
He noted that he has been very vocal that affordable housing should be located citywide, and that the state requires it, to avoid segregating populations.
Carrillo recused himself from the votes for an unspecified reason, but he did comment on the first one discussed, the project at Avenue R and 30th Street East.
The Highridge Costa project’s density bonus passed on a 3-1 vote, with Councilmember Laura Bettencourt dissenting, and the second project passed on a 4-0 vote.
