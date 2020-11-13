LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale chambers of commerce have merged to become the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce.
Discussion of a possible merger started about a year ago when relations between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale eased and the so-called Cactus Curtain opened up, AV Chambers of Commerce CEO Mark Hemstreet said.
“It was that window of opportunity. We saw it and we thought, ‘You know what? Now’s the time. Let’s see if we can make it happen,’ ” Hemstreet said.
The COVID-19 pandemic stalled the effort. The Palmdale Chamber closed its office in March and laid off its two employees.
The new AV Chambers of Commerce will have an office in Lancaster and one in Palmdale. They will keep the current three-person Lancaster Chamber staff, including Hemstreet.
The Lancaster office will be open five days a week; the Palmdale office will be open two days a week. The office locations will remain the same for now.
The AV Chambers of Commerce has a new logo that highlights the region’s aerospace and agricultural legacy. There are silhouettes of a stealth bomber and an F-16 flying over rolling green hills with the setting sun behind them. A large, orange California poppy is to the right of the aircraft above an orange field.
With COVID-19 safety protocols still in place the chamber conducts its monthly meetings virtually. Once they are able to meet in-person again the chamber will alternate between the cities.
“We’ll do a breakfast in Palmdale and then we’ll do a luncheon in Lancaster,” Hemstreet said.
Hemstreet announced the merger at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month for the Antelope Valley Dream Center.
Most people were in favor of the merger. They also needed the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale to support it.
“We want to have a good relationship with both cities,” Hemstreet said.
The chamber endorsed Measure LC and Measure AV, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale’s successful three-quarter cent sales tax increase on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“We’ve really taken the lead on advocacy and we’re just going to double our strength and power on that. So we will be the leading organization for advocacy for our Valley,” Hemstreet said.
The chamber also provides its members with the latest information and resources on COVID-19. They conduct webinars and let members know what’s going on and what is available to them.
The Secretary of State approved the merger. The two chambers will merge their databases next month. The chamber will unveil a new website next month.
“For the businesses we offer a lot for our members,” Hemstreet said.
