LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils will hold a joint meeting on Monday at Antelope Valley College to discuss combining resources for proposed joint Fourth of July and Labor Day fireworks displays, and other projects such as a event center in Lancaster, and a regional recreational complex in Palmdale.
“We’re going to combine our money, have one loud, banging Fourth of July,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said in a telephone call as part of the press briefing for last week’s City Council meeting.
The Palmdale City Council approved a resolution of necessity at its May 6 meeting in order to take action outside of its jurisdiction.
The proposed memorandum of understanding would have each city contribute $25,000 for a Fourth of July show this year and next at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, with Lancaster serving as lead agency responsible for planning the events. The City of Palmdale would then serve as the lead agency for the Labor Day 2022 fireworks display.
The councils will also discuss the possibility to combine resources for a new, larger event center in Lancaster that would be designed and constructed to host a multitude of large-scale events, including, but not limited to, sporting events, concerts/performances, rodeos, circuses and/or graduations, according to a staff report. The proposed event center could be 100,000 to 160,000 square-feet, and may also serve as a regional evacuation center for the Antelope Valley,
The City of Palmdale would help Lancaster build the event center, and Lancaster would help Palmdale build a regional recreational complex in Palmdale. The proposed recreational complex could include indoor basketball courts, and the opportunity for indoor soccer.
“Just a place where people can recreate in our cold winters and hot summers, so they can have year-round physical fitness,”Murphy said.
Other topics on the agenda include discussion on combining on Valleywide grant applications for traffic enforcement to address speeding and collisions.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of a proposed joint marketing campaign and collaboration to increase broadband access. Both cities have agreements with SiFi Networks to develop citywide fiber networks.
“I think it presents the opportunity to have a fiber Valley,” Murphy said. “We are going to be better as a region working collaboratively on that project.”
The telephonic/virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre
Due to ongoing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and capacity limitations, the public is not allowed to attend in person but may view and/or participate in the meeting by listening to the live broadcast on Spectrum local access channels 27 and 28; or the online live webcast at www.cityofpalmdale.org.; and https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetingsagendas-and- minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming)
To listen and/or participate by telephone dial 1-877-853-5257 and use meeting ID 948 9971 0399, and passcode 148273#
Individual speakers are limited to three minutes unless a different time limit is announced.
To submit public comments click the Agendas & Minutes webpage at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-CouncilMeetings and find this meeting under Upcoming Events; 2) Click on the eComment button; and 3) Scroll through the agenda to find the agenda item for which you would like to provide a comment and submit your comment. The cutoff time to submit eComments is two hours prior to the time listed on the printed agenda (3:30 p.m.).
