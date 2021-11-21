SACRAMENTO — Two children and two adults were killed, Saturday, after a person drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, authorities said.
A witness called 911, near 5 a.m., to report a wrong-way driver. The crash involving three vehicles happened minutes later near Eagle Lakes Road in Sierra County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A baby who was being held in the arms of an adult survived and was airlifted to a Nevada hospital, KCRA-TV reported.
The crash involved three vehicles, but all four people who died, including two children under 10-year-old, were riding together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.