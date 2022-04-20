LAKE HUGHES — Two small children drowned in a pond near their home in Lake Hughes, on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of two possibly missing children near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.
The children’s mother had called police to report that her children were playing outside and believed they may have been kidnapped, according to scanner traffic.
According to a KTLA 5 report, a neighbor helped search the property before the children were found in a shallow pond, nearby.
When deputies arrived, the children’s mother had pulled the two children, Movses Aslanyan, a four-year-old boy, and Lilya Aslanyan, a three-year-old girl, from the pond.
The deputies immediately began performing CPR on the them, according to a Sheriff’s department statement.
The children were airlifted to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where they later died.
“Detectives later learned the children were last seen playing in the yard of the location,” the Sheriff’s statement read. “When the mother went to call them into the residence, she noticed the children were missing and began searching for them.
The mother located them inside a shallow pond which was within a close proximity to the residence.”
The mother was not identified.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro reportedly told KTLA 5 that there were no signs of trauma on either of the children and everything indicates they drowned accidentally.
The investigation into the drowning is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.