SANTA ANA — Prosecutors have charged two men after authorities allegedly found more than 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine in a minivan.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, Wednesday, that 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements.
Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for June.
Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park home on March 17.
