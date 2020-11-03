PALMDALE — Two people died early on Sunday morning, following a two-vehicle traffic collision.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded at 12:09 a.m., to a two-vehicle collision near 27th Street East and Avenue R.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on 27th Street East, when the driver entered the intersection of 27th Street East and Avenue R and collided with a Nissan NV200, which had been traveling eastbound on Avenue R.
The front passenger of the Mustang succumbed to his injuries on scene and the front passenger of the Nissan NV200 succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.
Neither the names of the drivers nor passengers was released. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
