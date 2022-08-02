Western Wildfires

A firefighter battling the McKinney Fire protects a cabin, on Sunday, in Klamath National Forest.

 Noah Berger/AP Photo

YREKA, Calif.  — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes, Monday, in the Western US, officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,

The McKinney Fire in Northern California near the state line with Oregon exploded in size to nearly 87 square miles after erupting, Friday, in the Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year, so far and officials have not yet determined the cause.

