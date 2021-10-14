HUNTINGTON BEACH — Two birds oiled after an undersea pipeline ruptured off the Southern California coast have been treated and released.
Workers brought the ruddy duck and eared grebe, Wednesday to a shorefront park in a harbor area of Huntington Beach. The duck swam away and the grebe, a small waterbird, took flight.
“It’s a joyous occasion,” said Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network.
Officials have reported 28 oiled birds since the spill a little more than a week ago off the coast of Orange County. Forty five birds have been found dead, though not all were visibly oiled, he said.
