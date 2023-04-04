HOLLYWOOD — Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot two Antelope Valley men Sunday.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m., Sunday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers were patrolling the area when they heard multiple gunshots and located two victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Both victims were Black men in their 20s from the Lancaster/Palmdale area, according to police. Detectives believe an argument ensued between the suspect, who is also in his 20s, and the victims when the suspect produced a handgun and began firing.
He fled the location on foot and is still being sought.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LAPD’s West Bureau homicide unit at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.
