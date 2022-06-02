LOS ANGELES — A 44-year-old man was in custody, Wednesday, on suspicion of phoning in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools, earlier this year, while separate threats against a Southern California high school led to the arrest of a student, authorities said.
Marcus James Buchanan, who lives in Oklahoma but grew up in Los Angeles, is charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging he threatened to bomb five Los Angeles campuses and shoot children as they exited one of the elementary schools, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately known if Buchanan has an attorney and contact information for the Blackwell, Okla., resident could not be found.
In February and April, prosecutors say, Buchanan phoned in multiple threats that led to lockdowns at LA schools.
During one phone call, Buchanan allegedly told an employee: “There is a bomb at your school and we will shoot the kids when they get out of the school. That is what you get for not accepting me in ’86,” according to an affidavit.
Phone records indicated that the threatening calls came from a number identified with Buchanan, the affidavit states.
Separately, authorities said an unnamed juvenile who attends Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park was arrested on suspicion of emailing a threat involving explosive devices on campus.
The investigation began, May 25, when staff received the threatening email after classes had ended for the day, police said in a statement, Tuesday.
A large police response including explosives-detection canine teams from many agencies did not find any devices on the campus.
Meanwhile, administrators at Orange County’s Mater Dei Mater Dei High said, Tuesday, that the school would be closed, through the end of this week, after a threat against the campus.
Santa Ana police said, Wednesday, that the threat from a former employee did not rise to the level of a criminal offense. No arrests were expected, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.