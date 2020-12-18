PALMDALE — Two people were arrested Tuesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station was patrolling near Melville J. Courson Park heard several gunshots. The deputy then saw a white sedan speeding away from the area and followed it. The sedan was stopped for vehicle code violations and in possible connection with the shooting.
Assisting deputies found a male by the park, near the 1000 block of East Avenue Q-12, that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Operation Safe Street Bureau detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Several witnesses were located and provided information that helped deputies locate the occupants of the vehicle involved with the shooting — which was the white sedan that was stopped after fleeing the scene.
An OSS Bureau K9 unit specializing in gun detection also responded to the scene and located the firearm used in the shooting.
As a result of the investigation, two individuals in the white sedan were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released. No further information is available.
