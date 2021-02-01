SAN FRANCISCO — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that left San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support, police said Sunday.
Palladino may have inadvertently helped detectives make the arrests after photographs were recovered from a camera the suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Palladino, who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, suffered a head injury in the violent attack Jan. 28.
