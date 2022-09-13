ROSAMOND — Two juveniles were arrested as part of the investigation by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives into a shooting in Rosamond, early Saturday morning, officials reported.
Deputies were called to a reported shooting, at 3:15 a.m., in the area of 20th Street West and Sandra Way, about 1.5 miles south of Rosamond Boulevard.
Once there, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Medical aid arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials reported.
A second gunshot victim, a juvenile male, also found at the scene, was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, officials reported.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced deputies had arrested two male juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 16, in connection with the shooting. The were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. The case number is 2022-00107482.
