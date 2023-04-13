CALIFORNIA CITY — Two men were arrested Tuesday in California City, after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies pursued them there, following an armed robbery in Bakersfield, sheriff’s officials reported.

Johnell Hames, 21, and Jaylen Tibbets, 19, were arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Shell Gas Station at 1632 South Comanche Road and the ensuing pursuit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.