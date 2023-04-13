CALIFORNIA CITY — Two men were arrested Tuesday in California City, after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies pursued them there, following an armed robbery in Bakersfield, sheriff’s officials reported.
Johnell Hames, 21, and Jaylen Tibbets, 19, were arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Shell Gas Station at 1632 South Comanche Road and the ensuing pursuit.
The two men allegedly robbed the gas station of cash at gunpoint, then fled the scene eastbound on Highway 58 in a black sedan, prior to deputies’ arrival.
Deputies later spotted the sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road, east of Tehachapi, officials reported.
When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the two men did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit into California City. The chase ended when the sedan crashed into a pole in an alley in the 8100 block of Heather Avenue in Cal City.
The driver, Tibbets, was taken into custody without incident, officials reported.
Hames fled on foot from the scene of the collision and was later located at a residence in the same block, where he was arrested without incident.
During the investigation, deputies recovered the firearm used in the robbery and other evidence linking the men to the crime, officials reported.
Both men were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for multiple felony charges.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.