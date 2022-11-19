MERCED — Police in central California have arrested two people in last week’s killing of a 9-month-old boy who was fatally shot while sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother, authorities said.
Daevon Motshwane, 18, was arrested, Thursday, at a motel in Gilroy, 90 miles west of Merced, where 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was killed in a drive-by shooting, on Nov. 9, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.
