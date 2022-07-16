LOS ANGELES — Two men were arrested, Friday, in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region.
A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop were robbed within five hours, early Monday, in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles. One is 20 and the other 44, and both are from LA.
In addition to announcing that the men are suspected of a July 9 killing in LA, police revealed that one of the two people fatally shot, on Monday, was killed after trying to intervene when one of the suspects tried to rob another person.
“This was a reign of terror,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference. He said prosecutors expect to file murder, attempted murder and robbery charges..
Authorities also expect that at least one of the men will be tied to “a number of crimes” in the LA area after additional investigation.
Law enforcement offered few details into the case, only saying “technology” played a role in the apprehension and the suspects had been tracked by a task force when they were arrested with a “minor use of force” that sent one of the men to the hospital.
Police also did not say if they believe the men targeted 7-Elevens because Monday’s date was July 11, or 7/11.
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento said the arrests ended the fear that had settled in his city this week.
“7-Elevens are the quintessential convenience store,” he said. “That’s where our community shops.”
A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store. Two of the three wounded have been released from hospitals.
Rule had intervened when the suspect was trying to rob someone else, authorities said, and “tried to redirect the suspect. The suspect turns around and shoot our victim, kills him on the spot,” Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said.
Hirsch’s father, Jim Hirsch, told The Associated Press that his son had gotten sober, more than a year ago, after a longtime drug addiction. He had landed a stable job working overnight shifts at the Brea location, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day.
“He hadn’t had time to enjoy a normal life,” his father said. “He goes through a struggle for goodness and it ends in a shooting.”
