MOJAVE — Two men were arrested at an illegal marijuana cultivation site in Mojave on Tuesday, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies found the site, in the area of 55th Street West and Trotter Avenue, as they were searching for a stolen Freightliner water truck. Such trucks have been known to be used to steal water for illegal marijuana cultivation.
Arthur Chadwick, 41, and Jimmie Bowley (age not available), both found at the site, were arrested on numerous charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sale, cultivating marijuana and conspiracy, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found an additional stolen vehicle, approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine, 550 marijuana plants and firearms ammunition.
The location of the illegal grow site is to the southwest of the main Mojave community, north of Backus Road.
Deputies had been originally dispatched to the area of 55th Street West and Mountain View Drive, some distance to the north of where they eventually found the stolen truck.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
