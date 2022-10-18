LANCASTER — Two people were taken into custody, Monday morning, in connection with a shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster.
LANCASTER — Two people were taken into custody, Monday morning, in connection with a shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster.
The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Their names and relationship to the victims were not released.
The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m., Sunday at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, Moreno said.
A family argument erupted at a residence on that block, he said.
The four victims were hospitalized for treatment of their gunshot wounds. They had stable vital signs and the wounds were not believed life-threatening, Moreno said.
