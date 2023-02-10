PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested two people on Wednesday after a pursuit and a search, officials reported.
The incident began shortly before noon, when deputies from the station’s Partners Against Crime unit were conducting a parole check at a location on the city’s east side. The deputies checked the license plate of a vehicle, identiying it as a vehicle used in a felony.
As deputies attempted to stop it, the vehicle sped away and out of view, leading to a pursuit.
The pursuing deputies briefly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle. However, while attempting to relocate it, they saw a woman walking south on 25th Street East, matching the description of the female passenger in the vehicle, officials reported.
While detaining her, deputies heard people screaming near Avenue Q-14. Investigating the source of the screams, a deputy saw the suspect vehicle involved in a traffic collision.
A witness reported that the driver had fled northbound through a construction site.
A containment was established around the area and deputies later found the driver inside it.
They also found a firearm in the same area as the driver. The driver’s name and gender were not included in the report.
The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including several outstanding arrest warrants for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, officials reported.
The female passenger was also arrested on charges of evading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.