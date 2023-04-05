PALMDALE — Two people were stabbed Monday night on the west side, one critically, and a possible suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:50 p.m., in the 41000 block of Sequoia Avenue, near 55th Street West and Avenue M-12, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Once there, one of the two stabbing victims said his brother attempted to stab him and a parent before fleeing on foot, according to Sheriff’s officials.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds.
A possible suspect in the stabbing was detained Tuesday morning at the location, according to a report from the scene.
Officials did not immediately confirm the report or the relationship of the person to the victims.
