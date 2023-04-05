PALMDALE — Two people were stabbed Monday night on the west side, one critically, and a possible suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:50 p.m., in the 41000 block of Sequoia Avenue, near 55th Street West and Avenue M-12, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.