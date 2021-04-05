BODEGA BAY, Calif. — Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below.
Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay’s Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said.
