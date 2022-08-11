LOS ANGELES — A rookie Monterey Park police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said, Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.

