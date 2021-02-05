If I weren’t busy working, I would start a new political party.
The Sane Party would be the name, and it would target the tens of millions of Americans who, as the name implies, are not insane.
I mean, you look at the absolute lunacy from the extremes on the right and the left — and they are getting loonier by the month — and you wonder: Where is the party for the rest of us?
“Hey, at least we’re not as bad as the other guys!” from the Elephant and the Donkey is not a terribly convincing slogan.
The Sane Party symbol will be the owl, because owls represent what is missing in politics today: Wisdom.
A few planks from the Sane Party Platform:
1. We don’t believe there is a child-killing, blood-drinking cult of liberal elites just waiting to be exposed by Q.
2. We don’t believe in defunding the police.
3. We acknowledge the contribution of hardworking immigrants from around the world pursuing the American Dream, and also acknowledge that a nation must have control over its own borders.
4. We loathe racism but do not believe someone should lose their ability to make a living for a single slip uncovered from decades ago.
5. We believe criminals belong in prison.
6. We believe a member of Congress who refuses to apologize for supporting a social media post calling for the murder of the House Speaker should be expelled.
7. We believe Abraham Lincoln deserves to have schools named after him.
8. We believe the nation should invest in research in alternatives to fossil fuels, and also avoid economy-killing “green” measures that do more harm than good.
9. We believe teachers like the one in San Francisco who told her students that Bernie Sanders in his puffy coat and mittens represents white privilege should be fired.
10. We do not want presidents who are impeached twice and charged with inciting a riot on the symbol of American democracy campaigning for our candidates.
11. We cannot relate to Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi.
12. We put principles ahead of power.
There. That’s a start.
———
Where I teach, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, we are intensely proud of Sarah Coreas.
Sarah, a member of our second graduating class (2017), made the Dean’s List at Johns Hopkins University for the fall term.
Johns Hopkins ranks among the top 10 universities in the nation, right up there with the Harvards and Stanfords, so it’s no small accomplishment to make the Dean’s List there.
The daughter of Ernie and Lulu Coreas of Palmdale, Sarah majors in cellular and molecular biology. She will graduate in May.
According to a press release from the university, “To be selected for this honor, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale in a program of at least 14 credits with at least 12 graded credits.”
I had the pleasure of teaching Sarah in eighth grade English and again for 11th grade Advanced Placement English Language and Composition.
You will not be surprised to learn that she earned an “A” in both courses.
She is bright, dedicated, cheerful, funny. And she knows the entire “Who’s on First?” routine by Abbott and Costello by heart.
I predict you will be hearing even greater things from her in the years ahead. You know, Nobel Prize, that sort of thing.
And we teachers can boast, “We knew Sarah Coreas when …”
