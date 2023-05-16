Turkey Elections

A person walks Monday past billboards of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, a day after the presidential election day. The elections appeared to be heading toward a second-round runoff.

 Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish voters will head back to the polls in two weeks for a runoff election to decide if conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main rival will lead a country struggling with sky-high inflation as it plays a key role in NATO expansion and in the Middle East.

The May 28 second round of presidential elections that election officials announced Monday will allow Turkey to decide if the nation remains under the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or if it can embark on the more democratic course that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has claimed he can deliver.

