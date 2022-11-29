Turkey Trot

More than 500 participants turned out for the 14th annual Antelope Valley Family YMCA on Nov. 24 at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Family YMCA Facebook page

LANCASTER — The 14th annual Antelope Valley Family YMCA Turkey Trot five-kilometer/10-kilometer race drew 510 participants — and 25 dogs — on Thanksgiving Day, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.

“We would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, the sheriff’s department, fire department, Aztlan Athletics, family & friends, and all the hands behind the scenes that made this event possible for our community,” the AV Family YMCA posted on its Facebook page.

