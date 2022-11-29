LANCASTER — The 14th annual Antelope Valley Family YMCA Turkey Trot five-kilometer/10-kilometer race drew 510 participants — and 25 dogs — on Thanksgiving Day, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
“We would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, the sheriff’s department, fire department, Aztlan Athletics, family & friends, and all the hands behind the scenes that made this event possible for our community,” the AV Family YMCA posted on its Facebook page.
The annual event is the AV Family YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year. Organizers reached their fundraising goal of $45,000.
“It’s a wonderful way to bring our community together and kick off the holiday season,” Executive Director Cynthia Lathrop said in an email.
The top Turkey Trot teams were the High Desert Runners, which raised $768; Crush Fitness, which raised $645; and Gobble, Gobble Run & Wobble, which raised $270.
All funds raised through the popular event remain in the Antelope Valley, supporting the community through programs such as licensed child care, swim lessons, membership and youth enrichment programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.