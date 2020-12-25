PALMDALE — Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization Blessed Seeds of God surprised Tumbleweed Elementary School students with a shower of gifts more than a week before Christmas.
School staff, including one dressed as a fireplace complete with stockings, decorated Tumbleweed’s multipurpose room with virtual fireplace, music and a photo wall for the Dec. 16 event.
Workers stayed socially distant at their posts and families received specific timed appointments in order to minimize contact for all involved.
Rose McKinney, the event organizer, greeted each student and handed them pieces of rolling luggage stuffed with goodies. Students received items as clothing, shoes and toys. As they exited the MPR, the volunteers at the door handed them a goodie bag of treats. Parents and students were surprised at the variety and amount of items the group provided for each student.
One parent had tears in her eyes as she watched her daughter with her rolling bag and said: “This year has been so hard. And she has worked and struggled with online school. But she is doing so much better and this is just makes her feel wonderful.”
Principal Misti Larrick expressed her gratitude to the volunteers for their generosity. “We are here with our wonderful community partners and our wonderful Tumbleweed employees,” she said. “They are giving so much to many of our families.”
McKinney, leads the group of 15 volunteers who do outreach at the holidays to children of incarcerated parents, to schools, and visit Skid Row once a month. Each month they pack a brown bag lunch, bring socks, personal supplies, and hand them out.
“We try to learn names and call the people by their name,” McKinney said. “So many are afraid of the homeless, they won’t even look at them.”
The outreach grew out of a bible study group and has expanded to serve the needs of various people across Los Angeles county.
McKinney’s great niece worked as a Tumbleweed classroom aide three years ago and asked her great-aunt if she could help a few students in the class. McKinney responded so generously for those few students that the teacher, Desiree Witty, asked if she would be willing to help others at the school. The group adopted Tumbleweed as an outreach for the holidays.
“At this time of giving, it is so important that we come together for our community,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said. “I want to thank all these volunteers for the great heart they have.”
