GORMAN — Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said Monday morning that containment of the fast-moving Tumbleweed fire remained at 10%, with 1,000 acres of grass burned near the southbound Golden State Freeway south of Gorman Road.
The blaze was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday. County firefighters requested a second alarm fire response to help battle the growing blaze Sunday afternoon.
It grew to 1,000 acres within about six hours, forcing evacuations south of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area and leaving two firefighters with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Twitter account.
No further updates were available by press time Monday.
No structures were immediately reported lost or damaged.
