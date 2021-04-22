Jeremiah Trusty was many things: a singer, a model, an actor, an improvisational comedian and, for a time, a basketball player for a Christian missionary group in Japan.
A lean 6-foot-4, he most recently acted in several original musicals for the Aurway Repertory Theater in Newark, New Jersey, as well as in a virtual workshop for another production mounted in the early stages of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“He had perfect comedic timing, which you can’t teach,” said Lawrence Dandridge, co-founder and creative artistic director of Aurway, and who wrote and directed all the musicals. He added: “He was our oldest company member, and as our elder he kept us all in line.”
Some of the people who knew Trusty recalled his humility and his encouragement.
“I was doing an improv and I apologized for being weird,” said Latisha Di Venuto, who knew him through a group called Actors, Models and Talents for Christ. “He said, ‘Don’t apologize. It’s beautiful, lean into it.’ That gave me permission to be myself.”
Trusty died March 31 at a hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he lived. He was 38. His mother, Diane (Stewart) Fisher, said the cause was COVID-19.
Jeremiah Timothy Trusty was born Nov. 16, 1982, in Media, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia, and raised in nearby Boothwyn. His mother is a retired salesperson for DuPont; his father, Raymond, was a postal carrier.
Jeremiah sang in his church choir and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Wheaton College, near Chicago, where he played basketball on an athletic scholarship. After graduating in 2004, he worked for two years operating rides at Walt Disney World in Florida, then spent two years playing basketball in Japan for Crusaders for Christ while also singing in a group.
Trusty juggled interests throughout his career. He signed in 2010 with modeling agent Stephanie Keel, appearing in print ads and commercials for Merrill Lynch and Pampers. He occasionally styled models during commercial shoots.
Keel said Trusty’s success as a model was more than matched by his empathy: During the time Keel’s mother was dying of cancer, he was praying for his grandmother each morning at 10. Keel learned of this ritual when he cut short a telephone conversation with her to pray for his grandmother.
“I’ve had a hard time finding any instance or act that meant more to me than his 10 a.m. prayers,” she said by email.
