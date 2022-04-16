MOJAVE — Trustees for the Mojave Unified School District questioned whether students are being tested too frequently and not receiving enough instruction under a program implemented, this year.
Assistant Superintendent Dan Sexton presented the results of the most recent testing, the fourth unit, under the Orenda Education program, during Thursday’s Governing Board meeting.
“We are looking for the data to be as meaningful and valid as possible. We want it to be as aligned to the standards as possible,” Sexton said, in order to have an adequate assessment of their mastery of those standards.
While there were gains — some significant — in the percentage of students testing as proficient, many grade levels and campuses saw scores decrease over the past one or two testing units.
Some of the large fluctuation in scores can be attributed to the uneven attendance patterns this year, as well as changes in how the tests are administered over the course of the year, in the lower grades, as students shift to reading the tests themselves instead of having them read to them, Sexton said.
Additionally, fluctuations may be due to implementing the program and making adjustments as it is evaluated and modified to meet the District’s unique needs.
“It looks a little bit like a roller coaster this year … that’s to be expected,” Sexton said, and that the trends should stabilize over time.
“I’m a little bit worried that they shift so much,” Trustee Larry Adams said.
Some teachers added that each unit tested covers different standards, and that classes have dealt not only with uneven attendance by students, but also teachers who have been out for extended periods of time due to COVID-19 and the related quarantines.
The assessments were developed by teachers in each grade level, and now that they have been given once, they will be evaluated and refined for next year, Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
Adams and Trustee Andrew Parker questioned whether there was too much testing and not enough time for students to be given adequate instruction before each of the assessment tests.
“In order to identify the areas that need to be shored up for any student, you have to have the data,” Aguirre said. “You can only measure your students’ learning if you assess them.”
Under the Orenda program, the District has actually eliminated some of the testing that was previously used, she said.
“At this particular point, this is the bare minimum (of testing) that we’re able to do,” she said.
“What we’re looking at, though, is that students can’t read and they can’t do math,” Parker said, referring to the most recent scores. “Let’s start teaching them more and start assessing them less, and put bigger intervals between.”
Aguirre said that, with a long time between assessments, students can fall further behind without more quickly identifying where they need help.
She added that the Orenda program has been in use elsewhere for many years and shown results, once it has been in place long enough to take root.
