PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District trustees ratified a consultant agreement with Palmdale-based Behavioral Learning Center to provide behavioral services and compensatory education/independent evaluation services for the 2021-22 school year.
The agreement is for an amount not to exceed $50,000.
Behavioral Learning Center is a non-public agency that specializes in behavioral Intervention development and modification as well as applied behavioral analysis supervision services; behavioral Intervention Implementation and direct applied behavior analysis; and functional behavioral analysis assessments, according to a memo to the Board written by Timothy Allison, director of Special Education.
Parents of students with special needs who disagree with the results of an evaluation of their child as conducted by a school District can request an independent educational evaluation, also known as an IEE, with an independent professional who is not employed by the District to conduct an evaluation at public expense.
If a parent requests an independent educational evaluation at public expense, a District must, without unnecessary delay, either ensure that the independent educational evaluation is provided at public expense, or request a due process hearing if the District believes their assessment was appropriate and disagrees that an independent educational evaluation is necessary, according to the California Department of Education.
The Board voted 4-1 with no discussion. Trustee Dominique Ballante dissented.
Keppel trustees unanimously ratified a consultant agreement with Brea-based Professional Tutors of America Inc. to provide independent evaluation and compensatory education services for the 2021-22 school year for an amount not to exceed $50,000.
“It seems there was a lot of repetition here. … It seems that they are walking on each other,” Ballante said.
Trustee Georgia Halliman asked if this was different tutoring company than the District has used previously.
“I do know that the teachers recommend their students and we do utilize tutoring,” Halliman said. “So as Mrs. Ballante is saying do we have multiple companies now or is it the same one we’re talking about each time.”
“Sometimes in settling an agreement we are asked to provide an independent evaluation for students with special needs. So this contract allows us to comply with what those due process hearing agreements are in order to provide this service,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said, adding it may also include specialized tutoring for students going through the hearing process.
Board Vice President Theresa McCafferty clarified that Tutors of America would get paid only if the District uses them.
The Board unanimously ratified the agreement with Tutors of America due to a previous settlement agreement.
