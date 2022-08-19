LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved an increase in their monthly stipend for the first time in about four years.
The monthly stipend increased $23.15, or 5% as allowed under state law, to $486.20 a month.
The Board voted 4-1, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
“I don’t believe that we need a raise at this time,” Ruffin said.
She cited the Board’s work as it relates to academic success and trends as well as supports for community and students as the reasons to reject the proposal.
“If this agenda item passes, it would be the fourth time in 110 years that the Board would receive an addition to their stipend,” Board President Donita Winn said.
Board members’ stipends typically cover out-of-pockets expenses such as fuel for when Board members visit school campuses or for the many hours they spend preparing for and attending meetings or the numerous school activities throughout the year. The amount is based on student enrollment.
Winn served 13 years on the Board, from 2002 to 2015, before she returned in December 2020. During that time, Board members’ stipends did not increase. At that time, the stipend was $400 a month.
The stipend increases Winn referenced all fell within the past six years, after she was no longer a trustee. The Board previously increased its stipend in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Ruffin has not received a stipend in nine months, she said.
The Board changed its bylaws to require a Board member to attend closed session as well as open session to be eligible for the stipend. Ruffin has not attended closed session. She has alleged a hostile work environment.
In rejecting the proposed stipend increase, Ruffin also cited the Board’s fiduciary responsibility.
“I would like for us to be more accountable in our actions and our responsibilities of what Ed Code says that a school Board member should be accountable for when we’re thinking about receiving any compensation,” Ruffin said.
(1) comment
Public schools are a failure...they should all be getting "pay cuts".
