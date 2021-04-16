MOJAVE — The Mojave Transportation Museum is hosting another Plane Crazy Saturday this weekend featuring two members of the Mojave Air and Spaceport’s Board of Directors.
Directors Diane Barney and Chuck Coleman will be out on the flightline showcasing their personal aircraft to attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Barney, an aerospace engineer, will have with her a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub.
The Air Force veteran is a senior flight systems engineer at NASA Armstrong Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base working on the X-57 Maxwell project.
Barney discovered the J-3 Cub on a trip to North Carolina four years ago and flew the plane back to Mojave on a seven-day trip.
Coleman, also an aerospace engineer, is bringing out his Extra 300-L, a two-seat aerobatic monoplane.
Not only is he an engineer, but Coleman is also an airshow and test pilot and flight instructor, logging in more than 10,000 hours of total time flying with more than 4,100 hours in the Extra 300 series aircraft alone.
Cathy Hansen, president of the Mojave Transportation Museum and coordinator for Plane Crazy Saturday, said the two Board Directors recently exchanged rides.
She said Coleman gave Barney a crash course in the Extra 300 and aerobatics, while Barney took Coleman out on a leisure ride where he was able to kick back and take pictures riding passengers in the J-3 Cub.
Residents are encouraged to bring their children and will be able to speak with Barney and Coleman about their aircraft and experiences from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
Social distancing won’t be a problem for those who attend because it will be outside on the flightline where residents will be able to walk around and take pictures.
The static aircraft display will be near the transient aircraft parking area by the Voyager Restaurant and original control tower.
Due to the current construction of Taxiway Charlie, parking will be on the west side of the restaurant.
