LANCASTER — Longtime Lancaster School District trustee Diane Grooms attended her last meeting on Tuesday.
Grooms retired after 17 years as a trustee and will move to St. Louis with her husband Larry to be closer to their son and any “future grandchildren,” Grooms said.
Grooms’ exit means the district’s Board of Education has a vacancy in Trustee Area No. 4 that it needs to fill. Grooms was last elected in November 2020. Her seat does not expire until December 2024. The board will make a provisional appointment to fill Grooms’ seat.
Grooms made her retirement announcement during the June board meeting. Her resignation became effective at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
St. Louis is known as the Gateway to the West. St. Louis is famous for the Gateway Arch, which was built by the National Park Service to celebrate the millions of explorers and pioneers who settled the American West in the 19th century, according to St. Louis Public Radio. It is also known as the former home of the Los Angeles Rams.
“Larry and I love history and that place just has so many new places to explore,” Grooms said.
Grooms has lived in the Antelope Valley since 1986; her husband Larry has lived here since 1954.
“I think it’s time for us to do some more exploring,” she said.
She added the hardest thing is letting go of the community work the couple did.
“It keeps us so connected and that’s really hard to do,” she said.
In addition to the Lancaster School District Board of Education, Grooms served as the district’s representative on the Antelope Valley Schools transportation Agency Board of Directors for 17 years. Grooms also served on the Measure AV bond Citizens Oversight Committee for Antelope Valley College and as treasurer of her church.
“It was important for me to represent the non-profit community,” Grooms said of her time on the board. “Because they really know what’s happening in the community and that was always my specialty be able to bring that to the district.”
Lancaster School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Marietti expressed gratitude for Grooms’ years of service and her invaluable contributions to the district. Throughout her time on the board, Grooms encouraged district staff to identify and provide special educational programs for homeless and foster youth.
“We appreciate Mrs. Groom’s dedication and unwavering commitment to our students and community,” he said in a statement. “While her departure leaves a void, we are optimistic about finding a qualified candidate who will carry forward her legacy of excellence.”
Eligible candidates for the seat must be registered to vote and live within Trustee Area 4. The trustee area roughly borders Avenue I to the north, Avenue L to the south, part of 20th Street West to the west and part of Sierra Highway to the east. A map of Trustee Area 4 and a link to applications in English and Spanish for the seat are available at https://www.lancsd.org/Page/2861.
Candidates must also be at least 18 years old, a California citizen and not legally disqualified from holding civil office (Education Code 35107). The selection and interview process will be conducted by the board in public and the candidate selected for appointment will serve through November 2024. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Aug. 4. No late or incomplete applications will be accepted.
The board will carefully review all applications and conduct interviews in a public meeting on Aug. 15 to determine the most suitable candidate for the role, the district said in an announcement.
“The chosen trustee will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the education system, working alongside other dedicated board members to shape the district’s future,” the announcement said.
The district encourages community members to stay engaged and participate in the selection process. Public input will be welcomed during the interviews, allowing residents to voice their expectations regarding the new trustee.
