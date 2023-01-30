Littlerock High traffic

A car drives through the intersection at 110th Street East and Avenue R near Littlerock High School. Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Miguel Sanchez would like to see speed bumps along 110th after complaints about speeding cars from neighbors.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LITTLEROCK — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Miguel Sanchez would like to see speed bumps along 110th Street East near Avenue R and Littlerock Rock High due to reports of speeding cars.

“It is a long strip with no stop signs,” Sanchez said at the Board’s Jan. 19 meeting. “If we could, accommodate also other high schools that have the same issue.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.