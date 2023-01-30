LITTLEROCK — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Miguel Sanchez would like to see speed bumps along 110th Street East near Avenue R and Littlerock Rock High due to reports of speeding cars.
“It is a long strip with no stop signs,” Sanchez said at the Board’s Jan. 19 meeting. “If we could, accommodate also other high schools that have the same issue.”
People who live in the houses along Avenue R across the street from the school have complained about speeding vehicles, he said.
“I’ve seen it myself,” Sanchez said.
Residents have reached out to the city and have yet to receive a response.
“Maybe if we could push the city we could do something for the safety,” he said.
The area is under Los Angeles County’s jurisdiction.
Board President Charles Hughes asked Superintendent Greg Nehen to reach out to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office for help.
“Talk to the neighbors and see what they want over there and try to get a recommendation,” Hughes said. “There may be some spots vs speed bumps.”
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Barger, said Nehen called the supervisor’s office to ask about a traffic study. Barger’s office contacted Public Works to inquire about the traffic and learned a traffic study was already in progress.
“There was already one underway on 110th,” Bostwick said.
