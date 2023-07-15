France Notre Dame

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral Tuesday in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019.

 Associated Press

PARIS — A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.

With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks.

