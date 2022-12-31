Trump Taxes

A pedestrian passes security barricades, in 2021, in front of Trump Tower, in New York.

 John Minchillo/AP Photo

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.

The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump’s business entities, from 2015-2020. They show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which had largely remained shielded from public scrutiny.

Tags

(2) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

President Trump one of God's Finest Warriors...You can Bank on that.

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Democrats are Idiots....They use the nuclear option (thanks Harry dirtnap Reid) in 2013...Then the Republicans use the nuclear option for packing the Supreme Court SMH....What's good for the Goose is good for the gander....Lets see the Drunks (Nancy Pelosi's) tax returns (and her husbands Pauls returns (if filed separate)) also...just for Starters. We all know Maxine Waters finances probably have a major "Stench" to them...Lets see hers also...Fun Times ahead. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.