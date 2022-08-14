Trump Legal Troubles

Protesters gather, Friday, before the arrival of the Trump Organization’s former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg at court in New York.

 John Minchillo/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Capping an extraordinary week in Donald Trump’s post-presidency, a New York judge ordered, Friday, that his company and its longtime finance chief stand trial in the fall on tax fraud charges stemming from a long-running criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.

Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled jury selection for Oct. 24 in the case, which involves allegations the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including rent, car payments and school tuition.

(2) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

No one is above the law....except Paul Pelosi... Drunk Nancy's husband..who can drive drunk and seriously injure people and total both cars in an accident. Rules for thee and not for me...don't forget to mask up and kneel sheeple.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The left wing weasels always have dirtbags in the shadows ready to do whatever they want...seems Juan Manuel Merchan is one of them (IMHO). Didn't the DOJ have 50 ex-intelligence employees state that Hunter Biden's (the Meth Head) laptop was Russian disinformation....only to find out it wasn't disinformation. The Democrat Politicians have morphed into Human Waste...and they are off the rails....let's remove the Idiots...Forever.

