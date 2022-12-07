Trump Legal Troubles

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger (right) leaves the courtroom during jury deliberation, Tuesday, in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud case in New York.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud, Tuesday, for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.

A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations.

