NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud, Tuesday, for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.
A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations.
The conviction is a validation for New York prosecutors, who have spent three years investigating the former president and his businesses.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the verdict “underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all.”
As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million — a relatively small amount for a company of its size, though the conviction might make some of its future deals more complicated.
Trump, who recently announced he was running for president again, has said the case against his company was part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Speaking outside the courthouse, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas vowed to appeal.
The verdict adds to already mounting legal woes for Trump, who faces a criminal investigation in Washington over the retention of top secret documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
